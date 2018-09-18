VIRAL VIDEO: Antonio Banderas' Odd Clap During Emmy Awards Has Internet Confused

Move over, Nicole Kidman, there’s a star with a stranger clap in town. Antonio Banderas caught the attention of viewers during the 70th Anual Primetime Emmy Awards — but it’s not for reasons you might think.

While the 58-year-old actor sat in the crowd of the star-studded celebration on Monday, September 17 — where he was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award for Genius: Picasso — Banderas turned heads for his odd applause.

“Whaaat is this clap from Antonio Banderas? #Emmys,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “Calling it early for gif of the year. Gotta be Antonio Banderas’ weird Emmy clapping. An appropriate reply to anything.”

Other social media users chimed in, writing, “We need to talk about how Antonio Banderas was just clapping with claw fingers. Also someone make a GIF of it. Thanks. #Emmys.” Another commenter quipped: “Uh… if we meme’d Nicole Kidman clapping, we MUST meme the hell out of whatever Antonio Banderas was just doing with his hands. #Emmys”.