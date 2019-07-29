VIRAL VIDEO: Frustrated Cleveland Indians Pitcher Hurls Baseball Over Center Field Fence

The Kansas City Royals took a 7-5 lead over Cleveland in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Nicky Lopez on Sunday, compelling Indians manager Terry Francona to pull struggling starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. But as Francona made his way up the dugout steps, Bauer took the baseball and heaved it over the center field fence in n act of frustration.

Francona was none too pleased, and exchanged words with Bauer as they returned to the dugout. After the game, which the Indians wound up losing, Bauer apologized for his outburst. But as the AP notes, while pitchers rarely heave balls over the outfield fence, it's happened at least three times in the last 33 years.