VIRAL VIDEO: Man Scales Building To Save Dangling Child

May 29, 2018
This is what a real hero looks like.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Sunday praised the heroism of Malian immigrant, Mamoudou Gassama, who scaled the facade of a four-storey building to save a child hanging from a ledge, saying the city will support his effort to settle in France.

The video of Gassama's quick climbing to reach the child, cheered on by terrified onlookers, went viral on social media, with people calling the 22-year-old a real spiderman.

The boy was alone at the time and police are questioning his father.

 

