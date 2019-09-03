VIRAL VIDEO: Man Wonders Why Military Can't Stop Hurricanes

He says the Navy could drop ice into the warm ocean

September 3, 2019
Greg Hewitt

(Getty Images)

A reporter for "Florida Today" was talking to a guy in a trailer park on Sunday about Hurricane Dorian, which at that point was still tearing up the Bahamas.  

And the guy couldn't understand why our military wasn't being put to use.

He says the Navy could drop ice into the warm ocean, and the Air Force could fly planes in the opposite direction of the winds to turn them around.  Turns out, similar ideas have actually been tried.

