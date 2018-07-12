VIRAL VIDEO: Newlyweds Nearly Get Hit By Falling Tree
"Their love will definitely be stronger than the tree that fell down."
July 12, 2018
Best to get these sort of things out of the way early in a marriage, right?
Check out this footage of a Wisconsin newlywed couple as they were nearly crushed by a tree branch that fell right where they were giving an interview on their wedding day.
The bride joked, that "their love will definitely be stronger than the tree that fell down."
Optimism...I like it!