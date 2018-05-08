VIRAL VIDEO: River of Lava 'Swallows Everything" in Hawaii

Volcanic eruptions on the southern end of the island of Hawaii after a series of tremors left residents frightened and confused as authorities continued the evacuation of the state’s largest park and worked to keep residents and sightseeers away from the flowing lava.

Following days of small earthquakes, a more powerful one with a magnitude of 6.9 hit the south flank of the volcano last week which precipitated the current situation.

The Hawaii Civil Defense said 35 structures -- including at least 26 homes -- had been destroyed and a total of 12 fissures have formed, including two on Monday.

Although the volcano activity has subsided at all 12 fissures -- it's likely just a pause in activity and doesn't necessarily make it significant,

In the understatement of the century, authorities asked people to stay away from the affected areas.

"This is not the time for sightseeing"

Video of Lava engulfing car in Hawaii