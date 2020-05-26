VIRAL VIDEO: "Take On Me" Played On a Washing Machine
They also turned on the dryer for extra effect.
May 26, 2020
Serious times like what we're living through now call for serious actions. At times however, you just have to find something...anything to laugh at.
This is one of those times.
A couple of guys used the sound effects from their washing machine to play Aha's '80s classic "Take On Me". They pushed different buttons to get the melody and kept the beat by opening and closing the door.
They also turned on the dryer for extra effect.
this is the greatest thing ive seen all day pic.twitter.com/f4wSSPFHoG— glitch! @ tireddd (@GlitchyFur) May 20, 2020