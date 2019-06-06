VIRAL VIDEO: Tennis Player's Son Consoles Him After French Open Loss
Crowd reacts with standing ovation
June 6, 2019
When Nicolas Mahut was eliminated from the third round of the tournament last week, he was visibly emotional. A top doubles player, the 37-year-old Frenchman had suggested this would be his last time playing singles at the tournament.
His son wanted to make sure he was okay.
This tennis player’s son ran on the court to give him a hug after seeing him cry in loss at the French Open. Respect.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2019
(Via @Eurosport_UK)pic.twitter.com/0d5aDWiN9Q