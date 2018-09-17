VIRAL VIDEO: Weather Channel Reporter Called Out For Exaggerating Hurricane Winds

Two guys show up in the background walking with no problem.

September 17, 2018
Greg Hewitt
Greg Hewitt

© Ken Ruinard / Greenville News / Gannett USA Today Network,

Categories: 
Features
Greg's Blog
Shows
Video
Viral Videos

Wouldn't this be the true definition of Fake News?

A Weather Channel reporter named Mike Seidel was on-camera and struggling to keep his balance against the winds of Hurricane Florence.  And then two guys show up in the background walking with no problem.

People accused Mike of faking it, so the Weather Channel issued a statement saying he struggled because of the wet grass, while the two guys were walking on concrete.  

Plus, he was exhausted from putting in extra hours.

Right...

Tags: 
Weather Channel Report
Hurricane Florence
viral video
Greg Hewitt Show

Trish's Dishes