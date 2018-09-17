VIRAL VIDEO: Weather Channel Reporter Called Out For Exaggerating Hurricane Winds

Wouldn't this be the true definition of Fake News?

A Weather Channel reporter named Mike Seidel was on-camera and struggling to keep his balance against the winds of Hurricane Florence. And then two guys show up in the background walking with no problem.

People accused Mike of faking it, so the Weather Channel issued a statement saying he struggled because of the wet grass, while the two guys were walking on concrete.

Plus, he was exhausted from putting in extra hours.

Right...