VIRAL VIDEO: Weatherman Goes Off On "Bachelorette" Fans for Griping About Tornado Alert

Monday's episode of The Bachelorette was interrupted by a tornado alert in parts of the Midwest--and the meteorologist who delivered that on-air warning to viewers in Dayton, Ohio, couldn't care less if Bachelor Nation didn't like it.

“I was just checking social media,” Fox45 weatherman Jamie Simpson said during his report, “and we have viewers complaining already. ‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, OK?” He went on to say, "Think about if this was your neighborhood. I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe, and that is what we’re going to do. Some of you complained that this is all about my ego. Stop. It’s not. I’m done with you people, I really am, this is pathetic.”

Simpson later apologized, saying, "It just really bothers me that we have people that don’t care about other people’s safety around here." But Bachelorette Hannah B. tweeted in response, "Lolz too funny, thanks Dayton, Ohio, for the love, but be safe. Naders are no joke."