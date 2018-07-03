VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Feeding Shark Pulled Into Water

A woman in Australia was on the back of a yacht with some friends who convinced her to attempt to feed a shark who was lurking nearby.

Some friends, right?

As you might expect, it didn't go well. The shark drags her into the water for abrief moment before her "friends" are able to drag her back to safety.

Shockingly, she only suffered a small fracture and some ligament damage in her finger.

Here's hoping we've learned a lesson here...probably best to not try to feed a shark yourself or they might start feeding on you!