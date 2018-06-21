VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Runs over Nail Salon Worker After Bad Manicure

A child therapist from Indiana has been arrested after allegedly dragging a nail salon employee with her car across a parking lot due to a bad manicure.

Times of Northwest Indiana reports that 28-year-old Charley Fowler was unhappy with how her nails turned out after visiting Diamond Nails & Spa in Valparaiso. She refused an offer to have them fixed and walked out without paying for the $30 service. The salon called the police and one of the employees started beating on Fowler's car window when she tried to leave. She responded by pulling out and dragging him 40 feet across the parking lot.

Fowler was initially charged with criminal and theft, but after reviewing surveillance videos, police plan on pursing only the theft charge. Interestingly, one of Fowler's focuses as a therapist is on behavioral issues.