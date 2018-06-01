VIRAL VIDEO: Young Boy Help Elderly Woman Up Stairs

An 8-year-old boy in Georgia is being praised for helping an elderly woman who was struggling to climb a flight of stairs.

ABC News reports that Maurice Adams spotted an elderly woman with a walker on an outdoor path in Milledgeville, Georgia, earlier this week. In footage now posted online, Maurice is seen putting his hand on the woman’s back and helping to balance her walker as the pair ascend the stairs. He is also seen giving the woman a hug before running back to his mother Contricia Hill’s car.

“He asked, ‘Can I go out there and help her up the steps?’” Hill told WSB-TV. Hill said that before Maurice returned to the car, the woman told him he was “special.” Eyewitness Riley Duncan, who filmed the act of kindness, plans to meet Maurice and give him $100 for his good deed.

The footage had been shared more than 20,000 times as of Thursday.