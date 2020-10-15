Walmart's Plans To Have Three "Black Fridays" This Year

Walmart doesn't want its annual Black Friday stampede this year . . . where people will get trampled AND coronavirus at the same time.

So their plan is . . . holding THREE Black Fridays in their stores instead. Maybe those will all have smaller, more socially distanced stampedes?

Their Black Friday for toys, electronics, and home products is on November 7th . . . and Black Friday for computers, movies, and music is November 14th. Those are both Saturdays, by the way. And then their final Black Friday is on the day itself, November 27th.

