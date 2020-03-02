Want Protection From the Coronavirus? Don't Touch Your Face

I was at the hardware store over the weekend and overheard a woman ask of the store clerks whether they had any surgical masks in stock.

He replied with a chuckle, "no, we can't keep them in stock. As soon as we get them, they're out the door".

With the world on edge as a deadly coronavirus continues to spread, several health experts tell The New York Times that there's a very simple way for people to reduce their chances of getting sick: by not touching their faces. “Scratching the nose, rubbing your eyes, leaning on your chin and your fingers go next to your mouth" are all easy ways for germs to spread, says Dr. Nancy Elder, a professor of family medicine at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.

Epidemiology professor Mary-Louise adds, “Eyes, nose, mouth—all those mucous membranes are the portal into the body for a virus like Covid-19 or SARS." Hence, says Dr. William Sawyer, a family doctor in Ohio, "If you never touch your facial mucous membranes, you’re less likely to be sick again from any viral respiratory infection.”

