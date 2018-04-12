Credit: Dreamstime

The 'War on Cankles' is the Latest Plastic Surgery Trend

'Cankle' is where your calf meets your ankle.

Apparently, the hottest trend in plastic surgery is a CANKLE REDUCTION.

If you're somehow not familiar, "cankle" is the term for that area where your calf meets your ankle.  And lots of women, and maybe a few men, don't like it when their cankles look too thick and sturdy, so they're having the fat sucked out of 'em.

The procedure costs an average of $5,500. 

So, would you have it done?

