WARNING: "Incredibles 2" Sequences Can Cause Seizures or Migraines

Incredibles 2 is the #1 movie in America, raking in a whopping $180 in its first weekend. But several viewers say the film's flashing-light sequences are likely to trigger migraines or seizures.

"I’m bummed that you didn’t think to put out a warning about Incredibles 2 for those who suffer from epilepsy," wrote Kate Bettencourt on Twitter. "I’m so sad that I won’t be able to take my daughter, who’s been excited for weeks, because she has epilepsy and we don’t want to trigger a seizure."

Meanwhile, blogger and college student Veronica Lewis tells BuzzFeed, "I saw the movie and walked out with a photosensitive migraine from multiple scenes with strobing lights." As BuzzFeed notes, Disney actually notified theaters of the issue, and several of them posted warnings this past weekend. For its part, the Epilepsy Foundation has asked that these warnings also appear on Disney and Pixar websites and social-media platforms.

Click Here to read more