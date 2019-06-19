WATCH: $400 Bet on The Blues to Win The Stanley Cup Nets Fan $100,000
He turned down many offers throughout the playoffs to sell the ticket
June 19, 2019
In January, Scott Berry bet $400 on the Blues to win the Stanley Cup at 250-1 odds.
Throughout the playoffs, he had multiple offers to sell his potential winning tickets and each time he said no.
That was a very smart move...
What happens when you win $100,000 on a Stanley Cup future bet?@DarrenRovell joined @ScottABerry1 on his trip to @ParisVegas to collect his winnings: https://t.co/UDF3j1R6HR pic.twitter.com/JJOnBIGPwf— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 19, 2019
St. Louis Blues bettor takes $2,400 in cash & $98,000 in a check. pic.twitter.com/9VcffBtYgJ— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 19, 2019
Converting $100,400 and $50,200 St. Louis Blues bets from cash into checks... pic.twitter.com/aoJZaf6Ive— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 19, 2019