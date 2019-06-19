WATCH: $400 Bet on The Blues to Win The Stanley Cup Nets Fan $100,000

He turned down many offers throughout the playoffs to sell the ticket

June 19, 2019
Greg Hewitt

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Greg's Blog
Shows
Sports
Video

In January, Scott Berry bet $400 on the Blues to win the Stanley Cup at 250-1 odds.

Throughout the playoffs, he had multiple offers to sell his potential winning tickets and each time he said no.

That was a very smart move...

 

Tags: 
St. Louis Blues. Stanley Cup bet
Greg Hewitt Show
Greg Hewitt

Trish's Dishes