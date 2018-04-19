WATCH: Adam Wainwright Sings 'The Winter Blues'
Cards and Cubs 'snowed out'
April 19, 2018
Cardinals pitcher, Adam Wainwright had some spare time on his hands in Chicago last night as the regularly scheduled game between the Cards and Cubs at Wrigley field was...snowed out.
With a record number of weather related cancellations across major league baseball so far in the young season, the Cards pitcher, who's love of karaoke is well known, decided to make his feelings known through song.
The result...magic.
Just your average April 18th Day.... pic.twitter.com/CEXy8dfnbK— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) April 19, 2018