Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

WATCH: Adam Wainwright Sings 'The Winter Blues'

Cards and Cubs 'snowed out'

April 19, 2018
Greg Hewitt
Greg Hewitt
Categories: 
Features
Greg's Blog
Shows
Video
Viral Videos

Cardinals pitcher, Adam Wainwright had some spare time on his hands in Chicago last night as the regularly scheduled game between the Cards and Cubs at Wrigley field was...snowed out.

With a record number of weather related cancellations across major league baseball so far in the young season, the Cards pitcher, who's love of karaoke is well known, decided to make his feelings known through song.

The result...magic.

Tags: 
St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs
Adam Wainwright

Trish's Dishes

READ MORE READ LESS