WATCH: Blues Player Removes Tooth Before Accepting ESPY For 'Best Comeback'
"I gotta take my tooth out so I don't spit on any of the celebs in the front row"
July 11, 2019
The St. Louis Blues were honored at last night's ESPY Awards in Las Vegas as "Best Comeback Athlete" and Ryan O' Reily's acceptance speech didn't disappoint.
After removing his tooth, he thanked the fans of St. Louis before paying tribute to Laila, the young girl whose story inspired the team throughout the season and playoffs.
This is why we love hockey players...especially this team.