WATCH: Blues Take Their Stanley Cup Party On The Road To Vegas

What happens in Vegas....ends up on Twitter

June 17, 2019
Greg Hewitt

In this day of 24/7 social media coverage, nothing is a secret anymore---and it looks like that's just fine with our Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

Fresh from their Stanley Cup parade and rally downtown over the weekend, many of the players (and the Stanley Cup) made a trip to Las Vegas to attend the NHL awards ceremony Wednesday evening.

Which gives them plenty of time to keep the party going for a few more days---as you can see below.

