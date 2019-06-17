WATCH: Blues Take Their Stanley Cup Party On The Road To Vegas
What happens in Vegas....ends up on Twitter
June 17, 2019
In this day of 24/7 social media coverage, nothing is a secret anymore---and it looks like that's just fine with our Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.
Fresh from their Stanley Cup parade and rally downtown over the weekend, many of the players (and the Stanley Cup) made a trip to Las Vegas to attend the NHL awards ceremony Wednesday evening.
Which gives them plenty of time to keep the party going for a few more days---as you can see below.
Still drinking shitty Bud Light I see #stanleycuptracker pic.twitter.com/rZL2EKwjD1— The Creeper of the Cup Returns: Part 7 (@1GirlAllGarbage) June 16, 2019
#stanleycuptracker pic.twitter.com/UVYVr9KnVb— The Creeper of the Cup Returns: Part 7 (@1GirlAllGarbage) June 16, 2019
Ok jk a few more videos before I head to bed pic.twitter.com/E1bM5G2vks— The Creeper of the Cup Returns: Part 7 (@1GirlAllGarbage) June 16, 2019