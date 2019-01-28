WATCH: Bradley Cooper Joins Lady Gaga on Stage to Perform 'Shallow'

Bradley Cooper joined his A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga on stage during her Saturday, January 26, concert in Las Vegas to perform their hit song “Shallow” from the film live for the first time.

Cooper, 44, was greeted with a giant hug from Gaga, 32, as he appeared in front of the audience at her Enigma residency. He sported a casual look, wearing a hat — which he took off for the song — with fitted jeans and a dark jacket paired with a V-neck shirt.

Concertgoers went wild for the performance, taking to social media to gush over the nearly five-minute moment between the two. “BRADLEY COOPER AND LADY GAGA SINGING SHALLOW LIVE??? MY DREAM CAME TRUE??? I’M SCREAMING???” one fan wrote. Another added: “If you need something to brighten up your day, here’s lady gaga and bradley cooper singing Shallow together for the first time.”