WATCH: Bruce Willis Throws Out First Pitch, Crowd Reacts Accordingly

Bruce Willis threw out the first pitch at last night's Phillies game and the response of the crowd says it all.

I mean, c'mon...it's Philly we're talking about here.

Bruce Willis threw out the first pitch tonight and it bounced.



Listen to the crowd reaction -- pic.twitter.com/wzPQQrud6S — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 15, 2019

BTW, I know how difficult the "ceremonial first pitch" can be.