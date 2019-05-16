WATCH: Bruce Willis Throws Out First Pitch, Crowd Reacts Accordingly
C'mon...it's Philly we're talking about here.
May 16, 2019
Bruce Willis threw out the first pitch at last night's Phillies game and the response of the crowd says it all.
Bruce Willis threw out the first pitch tonight and it bounced.— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 15, 2019
Listen to the crowd reaction -- pic.twitter.com/wzPQQrud6S
BTW, I know how difficult the "ceremonial first pitch" can be.