WATCH: Bruce Willis Throws Out First Pitch, Crowd Reacts Accordingly

C'mon...it's Philly we're talking about here.

May 16, 2019
Greg Hewitt

(Getty Images)

Bruce Willis threw out the first pitch at last night's Phillies game and the response of the crowd says it all.

BTW, I know how difficult the "ceremonial first pitch" can be.

 

 

