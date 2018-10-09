WATCH: Bruno Mars "Hires" Ed Sheeran to Sing Him Happy Birthday

Bruno Mars celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday by having fellow musician Ed Sheeran serenade him. Video posted on Mars' Instagram shows Sheeran strumming a guitar and singing "Happy birthday to two-time Super Bowl-performing Bruno" as Mars wears a gold party hat and eats cupcakes with a knife and fork.

After the song ends, Mars demands that Sheeran start again--which he does. "You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday #ExtraForever! #HappyBrunoMarsDay!" Mars captioned the clip.