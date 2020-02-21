WATCH: Celebrities Rally Around Bullied 9-Year-Old
A GoFundMe to send him to Disney has already raised over $100,000
February 21, 2020
Celebrities like Hugh Jackman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan sent videos of support to a 9-year-old boy with dwarfism who said he wanted to kill himself because people were bullying him at school. And a GoFundMe to send him to Disney has already raised well over $100,000.
9 year old wanting to commit suicide due to being bullied. -------- pic.twitter.com/DysTrmlaiD— YouDontNeedToKnowMyName (@S11E11B11A) February 20, 2020
Quaden - you’ve got a friend in me. #BeKind @LokelaniHiga https://t.co/8dr3j2z8Sy pic.twitter.com/jyqtZYC953— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 20, 2020