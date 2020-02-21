WATCH: Celebrities Rally Around Bullied 9-Year-Old

A GoFundMe to send him to Disney has already raised over $100,000

Celebrities like Hugh Jackman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan sent videos of support to a 9-year-old boy with dwarfism who said he wanted to kill himself because people were bullying him at school.  And a GoFundMe to send him to Disney has already raised well over $100,000.

