WATCH: Disney Shares 1st Teaser Trailer for Live-Action "Aladdin"

A day after Will Smith premiered the first poster for Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, the film’s teaser trailer has been revealed. The short clip opens with an instrumental version of “Friend Like Me” as the camera zooms over a desert and inside the Cave of Wonders--where Mena Massoud’s Aladdin is seen reaching for the Genie’s magical lamp.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film also stars Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.

Aladdin is scheduled for release in 3D and IMAX on May 24, 2019.