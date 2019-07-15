WATCH: Florida Man Goes Viral With Video of Crab-Infested Yard & Porch

Talk about uninvited guests! Last week, a Florida man named Dan Skowronski found that after a massive storm, his home was covered in crabs. "I would say a good 6 inches, 7 inches long," the Port St. Lucie resident told WPTV. "They were a pretty good size with real big claws, real big crab claws."

Skowronski went viral with a video that showed a large number of the creatures hanging off a porch screen in his yard, as well as scurrying throughout his yard. The crabs were apparently forced out of their burrows after the heavy rain, but eventually left his property.

Click Here to read more.