WATCH: Freddie Mercury Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Debuts 1st Trailer

From the looks of its first teaser trailer, the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody will definitely rock you.

The 90-second clip, which dropped Tuesday on YouTube, shows Mr. Robot star Rami Malek nailing his performance as the legendary Queen frontman as he and his bandmates play for adoring fans and, later, work on the movie's titular song. When a producer complains about "Bohemian Rhapsody," "It goes on forever! Six bloody minutes," Malek-as-Mercury jokes, "I pity your wife if you think six minutes is forever."

Bohemian Rhapsody arrives in theaters on November 2.

