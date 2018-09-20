WATCH: Greg's New Car Saga Takes a Very Strange Turn

So it's been an interesting last couple of weeks for the Hewitts.

Just over a week ago, my wife was involved in an auto accident (she's fine), which resulted in our trusted Honda Odyssey being decalred a complete loss. This means we're looking for yet another car (I was already in the process of buying a car when the accident happened).

So it was this "new" car (actually 9 years old) that I was driving in yesterday along with my wife when this happened.

I've been driving for a long time and thought I'd seen it all...I was wrong.