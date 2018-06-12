WATCH: HS pitcher consoles childhood friend after striking him out to end playoff game

This is what sports is supposed to be about---interesting that it took a high school athlete to make the point.

A high school pitcher in Minnesota made an admirable display of sportsmanship after striking out his friend in a sectional championship game.

Mounds View pitcher Ty Koehn struck out his close friend Jack Kocon of Totino-Grace to send Mounds View to the state championship. But as Koehn’s teammates rushed the field in celebration, he made a beeline to console Kocon.

“We are very close friends,” Koehn said after the game". “I knew him from all the way back when we were 13. We were on the same little league team. It was tough when we went to separate schools but we kept in touch.”

