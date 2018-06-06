WATCH: Internet Goes Nuts for Painfully Awkward Local News Segment

KUSI-San Diego recently sent its anchor Dave Scott to report on the Inflatable Run and Festival in Mission Valley. Seems like the kind of report we've seen dozens of time on our local TV news, right?

Well, you've never seen anything quite like this.

The painful segment, which aired live on Monday, starts with Scott asking his fellow anchors if inflation is a good thing or bad thing. His colleagues clearly have no idea what Scott is talking about, but he continues the bit for an excruciating 50 seconds. He goes on to ask a line of confused volunteers at the festival to give themselves a round of applause. Then Scott asks a woman, "What kind of fun do you think you're going to have today?" The baffled woman replies, "Lots of fun." The second volunteer he asks manages to sputter, "Helping... just..."

Even worse, the third volunteer just looked weirded out and doesn't answer the question at all. Scott also makes the crowd chant, "Abracadabra! 1, 2, 3! Now it's time to see what we see!", which prompts a man dressed as an inflatable entity named Mr. Wacky to pop up and encourage the unenthusiastic crowd to do the Mr. Wacky dance.

The segment quickly went viral on Reddit and Twitter as people expressed amusement and horror over its awkwardness. "This is making me ill. But I can't stop watching it," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "OH GOD I CAN'T TAKE IT. The appearance of Mr. Wacky was a blessed relief."