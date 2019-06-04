WATCH: “Jeopardy!” Champ James Holzhauer's Winning Streak Ends After 32 Games

Jeopardy! phenom James Holzhauer finally met his match on Monday, bringing his 32-game winning streak to an end.

The trivia superstar, who collected $2,462,216 in prize money during his impressive run, lost to Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher. She won with a final total of $46,801, while Holzhauer finished in second place with $24,799. Entertainment Tonight reports that Holzhauer foreshadowed his shocking loss on Twitter Monday morning, making a joke that poked fun of the so-called "Drake curse”--which stems from the supposedly increased frequency of losses among sports teams the rapper supports.

“Knew I shouldn’t have invited @Drake to the @Jeopardy taping,” he wrote. Holzhauer came close to beating reigning Jeopardy champ Ken Jennings, who won $2,520,700 in 74 straight games back in 2004.