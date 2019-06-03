WATCH: Jon Hamm Goes To Bat For The Blues

Jon Hamm went to bat for his hometown St. Louis Blues this past weekend when he spoke at a press conference before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

“I think these guys believe,” Hamm said about the Blues' chances against the Boston Bruins. “And I think the city’s starting to.” He also had nothing nice to say about Boston sports in general. "I have very strong opinions on New England sports," he added. "Very few of them are positive." Unfortunately for him, the Bruins triumphed 7-2 over the Blues in Game 3, giving them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 takes place tonight in St. Louis.

LET'S GO BLUES!!!