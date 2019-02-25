WATCH: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Intimate Performance of 'Shallow' at the Oscars

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper stepped right out of their seats in the front row of the Dolby Theatre to take the stage at Sunday night’s Academy Awards to perform the nominated song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Gaga played the piano during the intimate take on the track, and Cooper initially sat on a nearby stool before joining the pop star on the piano bench. They then sang affectionately cheek-to-cheek as the cameras gave a 360-degree look at their performance, which ended with the two staring into each other’s eyes.

Gaga and Cooper’s chemistry was palpable as they smiled and hugged as they walked off the stage.