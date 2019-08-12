WATCH: Latest Inductee Into The Local News Interview Hall of Fame

"I hate to say it...it was kind of cool!"

August 12, 2019
Greg Hewitt

A local news report from Huntington, West Virginia about a student car being crushed after a tree fell on it  has gone viral thanks to an eye witness report.

The car belonged to a student from Marshall University but the man who witnessed the whole thing, Billy Tatum has become the real star of the story thanks to his hilarious description of what actually went down. 

 

And now, there's even a musical remix.

