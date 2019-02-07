WATCH: Michael Bolton Denies Falling Asleep During Live TV Interview

The “When a Man Loves a Woman” crooner, 65, appeared on Monday’s episode of the Australian live television program “The Morning Show” with hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies, and after they introduced him he didn’t say anything and appeared to close his eyes on camera. Both hosts attempted to get his attention, and eventually, he muttered, “It’s gone silent.”

“What time is it in Florida?” Gillies asked, referring to where Bolton was calling in from.

“Cocktail time,” Emdur teased.

The hosts said there was a technical difficulty with the interview, but they ultimately managed to get Bolton on the air. “It’s always great to me because the whole truck, the whole journey, took so long before I had success that I don’t know any way to not appreciate it,” he told the hosts.

On Tuesday, Bolton took to Instagram to deny taking an on-air nap.

“I got my first record deal when I was 15 and I haven’t slept since!! In all seriousness there were technical issues with the live feed and they caught me tweeting!” he captioned a picture of himself in a pirate hat. “We had a great interview once they fixed the glitch. #FakeNews #50thAnniversary #SymphonyOfHits.”