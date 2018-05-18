WATCH: Michael Keaton's Epic Commencement Speech

There are certain celebrities--very few actually, who just never seem to swing and miss and Michael Keaton is one of them.

The Academy Award winning actor delivered the commencement speech at Kent State University in Ohio on Saturday, May 12, 2018. During the speech he encouraged students to remember who they were as kids because that was when they were their "most authentic" selves.

Keaton eventually ended his speech thanking the students before admitting: "I'm Batman."

This is epic.

Video of Michael Keaton closed his commencement speech at Kent State with &quot;I&#039;m Batman.&quot;

Check out the full speech...it's actually one of the best we've seen any celebrity give in a long time.