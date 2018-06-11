WATCH: Mindy Kaling Offers Dating Advice During Commencement Speech

Ocean's 8 star Mindy Kaling delivered the commencement address at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire on Sunday, and offered up a very insightful dating tip for men.

"When you go on dates, act as if every woman you're talking to is a reporter for an online publication that you are scared of," the comedic actress said. "One shouldn't need the threat of public exposure and scorn to treat women well; but if that's what it's gonna take, fine. Date like everyone's watching, because we are."