WATCH: The Most Talked About Commercials From Last Night's Super Bowl

Here's a list of some of the most-talked about commercials that aired during Super Bowl LIII.

Game of Thrones X Bud Light | Official Super Bowl LIII Ad | Extended Version | HBO

This combination commercial for Bud Light and HBO's Game of Thrones picks up with The Bud Knight’s watch coming to an end, and asks viewers, "What will you do #ForTheThrone?"

bubly Super Bowl LIII Teaser: "Can I have a bublé?"

Is It bubly or Bublé? Canadian icon Michael Bublé reveals that bubly sparkling water beverage is actuallé named in his honour … or so he thinks!

The Elevator | 2019 Super Bowl Commercial | Hyundai

Jason Bateman plays an elevator bellhop who explains Hyundai Shopper Assurance using the elevator stops as an analogy for transparent pricing, streamlined purchasing and the brand's 3-Day Worry-Free Exchange. According to him, its car shopping made better.

Serena Williams: Bumble Commercial

Serena Williams describes the parallels between her own journey to the top and being a female in the online dating world. Specifically she encourages women to use Bumble and make the first move--in work, in love, and in life.

Microsoft Super Bowl Commercial 2019: We All Win

This ad illustrates Microsoft's commitment to building accessible technology by following the inspirational stories of young gamers who are rising to the top of their game with help from their friends, family and the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Washington Post Super Bowl message: Democracy Dies in Darkness

Tom Hanks narrated this powerful spot for The Washington Post about the importance of having a free press, in which he explains, “Because knowing empowers us. Knowing helps us decide. Knowing keeps us free.”