WATCH: 'N Sync Reunites at Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

All five members of ’N Sync reunited on Monday for a ceremony celebrating their new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I was one of the very lucky people who got to hang with these guys when the entire world wanted to hang with them,” former TRL host Carson Daly said while honoring Justin Timberlake, Lance Base, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone.

“And keep in mind, this was a time when Justin’s perm was the envy of poodles and sheep everywhere, Lance was known for dating actresses not actors, JC discovered the fountain of youth apparently, Chris was rocking cornrows and braids, and of course, I spent most of my time with Joey, because he was 25 years older than the rest of the guys.”

Ellen DeGeneres also took the podium to honor the fellas and joked, “Of course the band is made up of the cute one, the bad boy, the sensitive one, the sexy one, and Joey.” During their run, 'N Sync was nominated for eight Grammy Awards, with no wins. They announced their indefinite hiatus back in 2002.

Video of *NSYNC - Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony - Live Stream