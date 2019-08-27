WATCH: Neighborhood Kids Say Goodbye To Elderly Neighbor
I'm not crying....you're crying.
August 27, 2019
This might be the sweetest thing we've ever seen.
Every day, this elderly woman says "hello" to school kids as they pass by her house. When they found out their she was moving, hundreds of kids left school to give her one last "goodbye"
