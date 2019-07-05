WATCH: Onlookers Run For Cover During Webster Groves Fireworks Display Malfunction

As I sat with my wife, kids and hundreds of others on a hill overlooking The Webster Groves Community Days Celebration last night, there seemed to be only one thing on everyone's mind....

"Let's see some fireworks!"

Unfortunately for some viewers who were closer to the action than we were, they saw more than they ever imagined.

We thought something was odd about the fact that the show seemed to end so suddenly, without the usual finale.

A YouTube video shows a firework going sideways into the crowd and exploding near the ground at the Webster Groves Community Days festival last night. The fireworks show was stopped immediatley and ambulances arived on the scene almost immediately.

Brian Hardesty, who had the firework explode in front of him in the above photo, said in an interview with our sister station,1120 KMOX, that no one was badly injured and people scrambled out of the area afterwards.