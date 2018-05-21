WATCH: Prince Harry Cries When He Sees Meghan Markle in Wedding Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The 36-year-old former Suits actress, who wore a long-sleeved gown by British designer Claire Waight Keller, was walked down the aisle by Prince Charles after her headline-making father decided to stay in the states to recover from heart surgery.

Page Six reports that 33-year-old Harry teared up when he saw his 36-year-old bride and told her, "You look amazing."

The nuptials were attended by the royal family and Markle's mother Doria Ragland, as well as celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, David and Victoria Beckham, and George and Amal Clooney. Markle is the first American to marry into the British royal family in 81 years.

Video of Prince Harry: &#039;You look amazing&#039; and &#039;I&#039;m so lucky&#039;