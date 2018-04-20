WATCH: Prince's Original Version Of "Nothing Compares 2 U"

As tomorrow marks two years since the death of Prince, his estate has released a gem for serious fans.

This is previously unseen rehearsal footage of Prince & The Revolution from the summer of 1984. It was in this room at Flying Cloud Drive Warehouse in Eden Prairie, Minnesota that Prince created and committed to tape one of his most beloved and iconic compositions, which six years later would become a worldwide hit for Sinead O’Connor in 1990.

Prince’s original studio version of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ is presented here for the first time. The video directed by Andrea Gelardin and Ruth Hogben.

