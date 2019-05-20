Watch: Random Idiot Drop-Kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger at Charity Event

The 71 year-old didn't even fall down

May 20, 2019
Greg Hewitt

(Getty Images)

Some crazy individual ran up behind Arnold Schwarzenegger at an event in South Africa on Saturday and DROP-KICKED him in the BACK. 

Arnold didn't even fall down though, and posted an update later that he was fine.

