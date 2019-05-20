Watch: Random Idiot Drop-Kicks Arnold Schwarzenegger at Charity Event

Some crazy individual ran up behind Arnold Schwarzenegger at an event in South Africa on Saturday and DROP-KICKED him in the BACK.

Arnold didn't even fall down though, and posted an update later that he was fine.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.



By the way... block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

