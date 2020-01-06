WATCH: Ricky Gervais Eviscerates Hollywood at Golden Globes

Five-time Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais was his usual acerbic self Sunday night for the 77th edition of the ceremony, and as expected did not pull any punches with the crowd of Hollywood luminaries in the audience. Gervais roasted Marvel, the movie Cats, and Felicity Huffman during his opening monologue. “You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards,” Gervais began. “I don’t care anymore — I’m joking — I never did. NBC clearly don’t care either.”

He also addressed Martin Scorsese’s remarks about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and skewered the new corporate entries into the film and TV production business, particularly iPhone maker Apple and its series The Morning Show.