Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Play "Never Have I Ever"

Andy Cohen got some surprising answers from guests, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on last night's episode of "Watch What Happens Live"

Playing 'Never Have I Ever", Cohen read a series of prompts, and if something ever rang true, the person had to drink.

Here are the prompts he read:

• "Never have I ever avoided a guest before a show."

• "Never have I ever asked a question that I immediately regretted."

• "Never have I ever forgotten a guest's name mid-interview."

• "Never have I ever blacklisted someone from my show."

• "Never have I ever passed gas while on the air."

• "Never have I ever been drunk during an interview."

• "Never have I ever said 'nice to meet you' to a guest I had met before."

• "Never have I ever been turned off by a guest's bad breath."

Check out some of these answers.