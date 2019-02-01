Watch: Special Olympics Golfer Makes Greatest Par Ever on one of Golf's Toughest Holes

20-year-old Amy Bockerstette made a par on the most pressure-packed par 3 in golf and it just might be the greatest story of the new year.

Bockerstette, who has Down syndrome, is intent on pursuing her golf dreams. In high school, she became the first golfer with Down syndrome to compete in the Arizona state high-school golf playoffs. And last year she made more history by receiving a golf scholarship to Paradise Valley Community College.

She was playing alongside PGA professionsal, Gary Woodland yesterday in a practice round at the Phoenix Open, when they came to the infamous par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

And then this happened.