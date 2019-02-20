WATCH: Blues Win Record 11th Game in a Row

Gloria, you're always on the run now

Running after somebody, you gotta get him somehow

I think you've got to slow down before you start to blow it

I think you're headed for a breakdown, so be careful not to show it

No breakdowns here---as the Blues continued to ride the voice of Laura Branigan to yet another victory!

Video of Laura Branigan - Gloria [1982]

The Blues did something last night that no serious fan of the team thought remotely possible even a month ago.

They set the franchise record with their eleventh consecutive victory, in overtime over Toronto at Enterprise Center last night before a suddenly energized (and amazed) fan base.

Ryan O'Reilly, who looks like the second coming of Mark Messier lately, scored the game-winner just 34 seconds into the oveertime period.

Can they keep it going?

