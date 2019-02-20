WATCH: Blues Win Record 11th Game in a Row
And the legend of Laura Branigan's "Gloria" continues to grow
Gloria, you're always on the run now
Running after somebody, you gotta get him somehow
I think you've got to slow down before you start to blow it
I think you're headed for a breakdown, so be careful not to show it
No breakdowns here---as the Blues continued to ride the voice of Laura Branigan to yet another victory!
The Blues did something last night that no serious fan of the team thought remotely possible even a month ago.
They set the franchise record with their eleventh consecutive victory, in overtime over Toronto at Enterprise Center last night before a suddenly energized (and amazed) fan base.
Ryan O'Reilly, who looks like the second coming of Mark Messier lately, scored the game-winner just 34 seconds into the oveertime period.
Can they keep it going?
