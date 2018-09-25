WATCH: St. Louis' Own Kennedy Holmes Wows Judges on 'The Voice'

On Monday night’s season 15 premiere of The Voice, a 13-year-old prodigy, St. Louis' own Kennedy Holmes, the youngest singer to audition so far, took the stage to perform “Turning Tables” by Adele.

In addition to turning all four chairs, Kennedy asked J-Hud to perform an impromptu duet of her song “I Am Changing.” The performance made fellow coach Kelly Clarkson cry. While Coach Blake Shelton said Kennedy was “the best vocalist that has auditioned this year,” the teen chose Jennifer as her coach.

Other highlights included Sarah Grace’s bluesy performance of Janis Joplin’s “Ball and Chain” and war veteran Mikele Buck’s take on “She U".